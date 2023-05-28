Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.20%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -8.57%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 437.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

