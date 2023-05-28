Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $6.25 on Friday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

