Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $298.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

