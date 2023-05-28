Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Biome Grow Price Performance
Shares of BIOIF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Biome Grow Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biome Grow (BIOIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.