Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Biome Grow Price Performance

Shares of BIOIF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

