Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and $74,348.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00130485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00060061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021587 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003665 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

