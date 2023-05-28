Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $21.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00121510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

