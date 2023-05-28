BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $574.99 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $574.99 million and $16.35 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009494 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003323 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003339 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003174 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003040 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003031 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
