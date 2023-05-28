BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 58,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.