BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after buying an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BYM opened at $10.72 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

