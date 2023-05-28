BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 30,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,128. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.