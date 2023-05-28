BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 30,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,128. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
