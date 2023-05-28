Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

