Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.84.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
Featured Articles
