Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,100. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 863,715 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 100.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.16%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

