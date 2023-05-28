Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Down 69.4% in May

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

BWC remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

