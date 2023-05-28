BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 518,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 50.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 300,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in BlueLinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlueLinx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.9 %

About BlueLinx

Shares of BXC stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $93.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

