BMO Capital Markets Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $485.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 44,331.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 715,952 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

