BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 111.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 71.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Camping World by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 75.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 111,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

