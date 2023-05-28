Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Boot Barn by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

