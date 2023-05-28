Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.95 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

