Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.95 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.