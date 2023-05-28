Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.95 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

