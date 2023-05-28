Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRDF remained flat at $15.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Borregaard ASA has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken initiated coverage on Borregaard ASA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.