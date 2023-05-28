Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,815,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

