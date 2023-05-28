Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 39,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $63.82 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

