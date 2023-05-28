BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 900 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in PDD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDD by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in PDD by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

PDD Price Performance

PDD opened at $71.42 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Stories

