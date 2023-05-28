BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 900 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $350.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.