BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,356 shares of company stock worth $8,542,009. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.