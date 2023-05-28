Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$50.00

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on ATCO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.04. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$39.67 and a 12 month high of C$48.46.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

