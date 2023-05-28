Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $63.69

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.69.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
DocuSign Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.98. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $92.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
