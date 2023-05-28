Brokers Set Expectations for Jabil Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Jabil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Jabil’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jabil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Up 3.7 %

JBL stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

