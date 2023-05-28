Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE BDIV opened at C$17.93 on Friday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.69 and a 12 month high of C$19.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.85.

