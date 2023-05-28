Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 416.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.
