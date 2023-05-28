Brookfield Business Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$25.80 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$20.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.63.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.