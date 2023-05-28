Brookfield Business Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$25.80 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$20.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.63.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
