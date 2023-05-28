BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

