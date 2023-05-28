BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

