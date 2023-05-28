BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.