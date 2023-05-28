BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

