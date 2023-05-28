BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

