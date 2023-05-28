BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.3 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.