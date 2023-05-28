BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 914 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

