Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr $2.15-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.00. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
