Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr $2.15-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.00. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

