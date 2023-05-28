Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% yr/yr to $9.75-9.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.82 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $115,609,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

