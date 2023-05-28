BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Up 3.6 %

BCAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

