Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Down 24.4% in May

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDSC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $461.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.