Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

