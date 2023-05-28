Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 82.1% in May

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 222,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. 99,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 8.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

