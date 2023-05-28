Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.66–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.78 million-$59.18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.66 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.89-$1.09 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.85.

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,237,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 267,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

