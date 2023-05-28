CannabisCoin Market Cap Hits $489,609.79 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $489,609.79 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,571.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00327263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00563471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00415743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

