Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $211.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.24. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $217.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.