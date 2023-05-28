Casper Price Hits $0.0508 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $561.22 million and $3.58 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,745,677,814 coins and its circulating supply is 11,041,938,327 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,744,462,067 with 11,040,795,421 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05108913 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,427,568.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

