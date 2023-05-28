Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $114,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.80. 1,973,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

